Hopkins County Commissioners Meeting, Work Session Agendas

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, July 10, 2023

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. a) Work Session – 2/27/2023 Work Session – 3/13/2023 Work Session – 3/20/2023 Work Session – 3/27/2023

Work Session – 4/10/2023 Work Session – 4/24/2023 Work Session – 5/15/2023 Work Session – 5/17/2023

Work Session – 5/22/2023 Work Session – 5/30/2023 Work Session – 6/5/2023 Work Session – 6/8/2023

Work Session – 6/12/2023 Work Session – 6/20/2023

ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:

. a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Oncor Electric To Construct Electric Distribution Facilities To 262 County

Road 3513.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The RFP For HVAC Preventative Maintenance Repairs For All County Buildings. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Preliminary Plat Of High Point Estates.

The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve An Interlocal Agreement Between Hopkins County And Lubbock County For Participation In The

Regional Public Defender For Capital Cases Program.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

The Court To Recess Into Executive Session Pursuant To Section 551.087 Of The Texas Government Code To Discuss Economic Development.

The Court To Reconvene To Open Session To Consider Action, If Any, On Items Discussed In Executive Session.

The Court To Adjourn.

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Monday, July 10, 2023

TIME: Beginning Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Chief Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs. The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs. The Court To Meet With The Environmental Inspector To Discuss Environmental Concerns. Budget Work Session(s).

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Monday, July 10, 2023

TIME: 1:30 P.M.

PLACE: Emergency Operation Center/Training Room Of The Hopkins County Law Enforcement

Center Located At 298 Rosemont St., Sulphur Springs, TX 75482

ORDER OF BUSINESS