Hopkins County Commissioners Meeting, Work Session Agendas

TIME: 9:00 A.M.
DATE: Monday, July 10, 2023
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At
118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
- Invocation
- Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
- AMERICAN FLAG:
- TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum.
- Consent Agenda.
- i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- a) Work Session – 2/27/2023 Work Session – 3/13/2023 Work Session – 3/20/2023 Work Session – 3/27/2023
Work Session – 4/10/2023 Work Session – 4/24/2023 Work Session – 5/15/2023 Work Session – 5/17/2023
Work Session – 5/22/2023 Work Session – 5/30/2023 Work Session – 6/5/2023 Work Session – 6/8/2023
Work Session – 6/12/2023 Work Session – 6/20/2023
- ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
. a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Oncor Electric To Construct Electric Distribution Facilities To 262 County
Road 3513.
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- i) The Court To Consider And Approve The RFP For HVAC Preventative Maintenance Repairs For All County Buildings.
- ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Preliminary Plat Of High Point Estates.
- The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- The Court To Consider Contracts.
- i) The Court To Consider And Approve An Interlocal Agreement Between Hopkins County And Lubbock County For Participation In The
Regional Public Defender For Capital Cases Program.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- The Court To Recess Into Executive Session Pursuant To Section 551.087 Of The Texas Government Code To Discuss Economic Development.
- The Court To Reconvene To Open Session To Consider Action, If Any, On Items Discussed In Executive Session.
- The Court To Adjourn.
NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)
DATE: Monday, July 10, 2023
TIME: Beginning Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session
PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Meet With Chief Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With The Environmental Inspector To Discuss Environmental Concerns.
- Budget Work Session(s).
NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)
DATE: Monday, July 10, 2023
TIME: 1:30 P.M.
PLACE: Emergency Operation Center/Training Room Of The Hopkins County Law Enforcement
Center Located At 298 Rosemont St., Sulphur Springs, TX 75482
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Meet With Sedalco.
- Budget Work Session(s).