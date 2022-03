Hopkins County Commissioners have selected the Sedalco Company to be the Construction Manager At Risk for the construction of a new housing project for jail trustees. Other companies that submitted bids were Tegrity and Harrison Walker Harper. Auditor Shannah Aulsbrook said the scoring of the three competitive bids is available at her office for public viewing. Funding for the facility will be from the more than $7 million awarded to the county from the American Rescue Program.