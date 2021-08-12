Hopkins County Commissioners To Hold Work Session

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)
DATE: Monday, August 16, 2021
TIME: 9:30 A.M.
PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Meet With Chief Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet Discuss Salvage Yards.
- The Court To Discuss The 381 Agreement With J.B. Weld.
- The Court To Discuss Volunteer Fire Department Operations And Budgets.
- Budget Work Session(s).