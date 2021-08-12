cypress basin hospice
Rocky Point Adventures Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

Hopkins County Commissioners To Hold Work Session

Dave Kirkpatrick 8 mins ago

 

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

 

DATE:     Monday, August 16, 2021

TIME:      9:30 A.M.

PLACE:   Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

 

 

ORDER OF BUSINESS

 

 

  1. The Court To Meet With Chief Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

 

  1. The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

 

  1. The Court To Meet Discuss Salvage Yards.

 

  1. The Court To Discuss The 381 Agreement With J.B. Weld.

 

  1. The Court To Discuss Volunteer Fire Department Operations And Budgets.

 

  1. Budget Work Session(s).

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     