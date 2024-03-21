Hopkins County Commissioners To Meet In Regular Session, Work Session Monday 03.25.24

TIME: 9:00 A.M.
DATE: Monday, March 25, 2024
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At
118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum.
- Consent Agenda.
- i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- a) Regular Meeting – 2/26/2024 Regular Meeting – 3/11/2024
Work Session – 2/19-22/2024 Work Session – 2/26/2024 Work Session – 3/11/2024
- ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
- a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Oncor Electric Delivery To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities In
The Right Of Way Of County Road 4744.
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- i) The County Extension Agent(s) To Report On The Activities Of The Agri-Life Extension Office.
- ii) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Engagement Letters From Capex Resources Group Concerning Bright Arrow Solar, LLC And Stampede Solar Project, LLC.
- iii) The Court To Announce Dates For County Spring Cleanup.
- i) The Court To Reappoint Dr. Darrel Pierce As The Local Health Authority For Hopkins County.
- ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Certificate Of County Judge Of Hopkins County Regarding Christus Health.
- iv) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Monthly Reports From County Offices.
- The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- The Court To Consider Contracts.
- i) The Court To Consider And Approve A Lease For A Copier/Scanner/Printer From Datamax For The Offices Of The
Hopkins County Jail Arraignment And Hopkins County Dispatch.
The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- i) The Court To Consider And Approve A Resolution Appointing County Judge Robert Newsom As A Member Of The Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #2 Board Of Directors.
- The Court To Adjourn.
NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)
TIME: Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Meet With Marshal Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To To Meet With The General Manager Of The Hopkins County Civic Center, To Discuss The Civic Center Events, Repair And Improvements And A Review Of Revenues And Expenditures.
- The Court To Meet With The Environmental Inspector To Discuss Environmental Concerns.
- The Court To Meet With Tom Glosup.
- The Court To Meet With Steve Hudson.
- Budget Work Session(s).