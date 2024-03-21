Hopkins County Commissioners To Meet In Regular Session, Work Session Monday 03.25.24

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, March 25, 2024

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. a) Regular Meeting – 2/26/2024 Regular Meeting – 3/11/2024

Work Session – 2/19-22/2024 Work Session – 2/26/2024 Work Session – 3/11/2024

ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Oncor Electric Delivery To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities In

The Right Of Way Of County Road 4744.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The County Extension Agent(s) To Report On The Activities Of The Agri-Life Extension Office. ii) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Engagement Letters From Capex Resources Group Concerning Bright Arrow Solar, LLC And Stampede Solar Project, LLC.

iii) The Court To Announce Dates For County Spring Cleanup.

i) The Court To Reappoint Dr. Darrel Pierce As The Local Health Authority For Hopkins County. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Certificate Of County Judge Of Hopkins County Regarding Christus Health. iv) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Monthly Reports From County Offices.

The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve A Lease For A Copier/Scanner/Printer From Datamax For The Offices Of The

Hopkins County Jail Arraignment And Hopkins County Dispatch.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve A Resolution Appointing County Judge Robert Newsom As A Member Of The Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #2 Board Of Directors.

The Court To Adjourn.

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

TIME: Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session

ORDER OF BUSINESS