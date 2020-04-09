Hopkins County Commissioners to Meet in Regular Session, Work Session Monday 04.13.20

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING
TIME: 9:00 A.M.
DATE: Monday, April 13, 2020
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At
118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
- Invocation
- Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
- AMERICAN FLAG:
- TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum.
- Consent Agenda.
- i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- a) Regular Meeting – 03/23/2020 Work Session – 03/23/2020 Emergency Meeting – 03/26/2020
Work Session – 03/30/2020 Special Session – 04/06/2020 Work Session – 04/06/2020
- ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- i) The Court To Acknowledge County Commissioner Mickey Barker Of Precinct 1 For Successfully Completing 14 Hours Of Educational Training With Commissioners Greg Anglin Of Precinct 2, Wade Bartley of Precinct 3 And Joe Price of Precinct 4 Individually Completing 10 Hours Of Educational Training During The 2020 School For County Commissioners Courts Hosted By V.G. Young Institute Of County Government.
- ii) The Court To Consider And Approve An Interlocal Agreement With Delta County.
- The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- The Court To Consider Contracts.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- i) Proclamation – Child Abuse Prevention Month
- The Court To Adjourn.
NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)
DATE: Monday, April 13, 2020
TIME: Beginning Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session
PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Meet With Chief Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Discuss Grants.
- Budget Work Session(s).