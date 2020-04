Hopkins County Commissioners to Meet in Regular Session, Work Session Monday 04.13.20

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, April 13, 2020

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. a) Regular Meeting – 03/23/2020 Work Session – 03/23/2020 Emergency Meeting – 03/26/2020

Work Session – 03/30/2020 Special Session – 04/06/2020 Work Session – 04/06/2020

ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Acknowledge County Commissioner Mickey Barker Of Precinct 1 For Successfully Completing 14 Hours Of Educational Training With Commissioners Greg Anglin Of Precinct 2, Wade Bartley of Precinct 3 And Joe Price of Precinct 4 Individually Completing 10 Hours Of Educational Training During The 2020 School For County Commissioners Courts Hosted By V.G. Young Institute Of County Government. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve An Interlocal Agreement With Delta County.

The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

i) Proclamation – Child Abuse Prevention Month

The Court To Adjourn.

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Monday, April 13, 2020

TIME: Beginning Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Chief Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Discuss Grants.