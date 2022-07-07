Hopkins County Commissioners To Meet in Regular Session, Work Sessions

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, July 11, 2022

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Spectrum/Charter To Construct And Placement Of Underground Conduit And Fiber On County Road 1142, 4735, 4736, 4737, 4738, 4739 And 4812.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request Granting An Easement Of Property Located on Airline Drive In Hopkins County. ii) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record Of The Proposed Plans Of Improvement For SL 301 (Pipeline Rd) At Town Branch, CR 4767 At North Caney Creek Tributary, CR 3545 At Mitchell Creek Tributary, And CR 1180 At Birch Creek.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Final Plat Of Rios Estates.

iv) The Court To Consider Approving A Burn Ban For Hopkins County.

The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Special Court Resolution.

The Court To Adjourn.

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Monday, July 11, 2022

TIME: Beginning Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Marshal Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With The General Manager Of The Hopkins County Civic Center, To Discuss The Civic Center Events, Repair And Improvements And A Review Of Revenues And Expenditures.

The Court To Discuss Culverts In The County.

The Court To Discuss Plans For Tiny Homes And RV Parks.

Budget Work Session(s).

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Monday, July 11, 2022

TIME: 6:00 P.M.

PLACE: Emergency Operation Center/Training Room Of The Hopkins County Law Enforcement

Center Located At 298 Rosemont St., Sulphur Springs, TX 75482

ORDER OF BUSINESS

1. The Court To Meet With Hopkins County Volunteer Firemen.

2. Budget Work Session(s).