Hopkins County Commissioners To Meet In Special Session

NOTICE OF SPECIAL SESSION

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Tuesday, January 3, 2023

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 1127 Which Is Located 1000 Feet North Of CR 1152 In Precinct 1. b) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative To Construct Electrical Power Distribution

Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 4128 Which Is Located 1200 Feet SW Of FM 275 South In Precinct 4.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Procedures For The Abatement Of Public Health Nuisances. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Personnel Policy For The Hopkins County Fire Department.

The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

The Court To Adjourn.

_____________________________________________

ROBERT NEWSOM, COUNTY JUDGE

HOPKINS COUNTY, TEXAS

STATE OF TEXAS X

COUNTY OF HOPKINS X

I, Tracy Smith, County Clerk of Hopkins County, Texas, do hereby certify that the above and foregoing notice was filed in my office this

the 29th day of December, 2022.

Given under my hand and seal this the 29th day of December, 2022.

_______________________________________________

TRACY SMITH, COUNTY CLERK

HOPKINS COUNTY, TEXAS