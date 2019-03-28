Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Hopkins County Commissioners To Meet in Special Session

2 hours ago

 NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING

 TIME:                   9:00 A.M.

DATE:                   Monday, April 1, 2019

PLACE:                In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

                                118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.                          

  1. Invocation
  2. Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
  3. AMERICAN FLAG:
  4. TEXAS FLAG:  “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

  • The Court To Declare A Quorum
  • The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
  • The Court To Recess Into Executive Session Pursuant To Section(s) 551.074 And 551.0745 Of The Texas Government Code To Discuss Personnel Matter.
  • The Court To Reconvene To Open Session To Consider Action, If Any, On Items Discussed In Executive Session.
  • The Court To Adjourn.

 

 

 

