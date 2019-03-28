Hopkins County Commissioners To Meet in Special Session

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING
TIME: 9:00 A.M.
DATE: Monday, April 1, 2019
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At
118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
- Invocation
- Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
- AMERICAN FLAG:
- TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- The Court To Recess Into Executive Session Pursuant To Section(s) 551.074 And 551.0745 Of The Texas Government Code To Discuss Personnel Matter.
- The Court To Reconvene To Open Session To Consider Action, If Any, On Items Discussed In Executive Session.
- The Court To Adjourn.