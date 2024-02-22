Hopkins County Commissioners To Meet Monday Morning 02.26

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, February 26, 2024

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum. Consent Agenda.

Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.

ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative To Construct Electrical Power Distribution

Facilities Which Will Cross County Roads 2421 And 2435.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments. Other County Business.

The Court To Consider And Approve The Outside Audit Performed By Rutledge, Crain & Company, PC. Linebarger, Goggan Blair & Sampson, LLP To Present DTAX Report. The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Engagement Letter Concerning Sligsol, LLC. The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Monthly Reports Of The County Offices.

The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers. The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements. The Court To Consider Approving Grants. The Court To Consider Accepting Donations. The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Agricultural License Agreement By And Between The City Of Sulphur Springs.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters. The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request. The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Resolution Of Support For County Motor Fuel Tax Exemption.

The Court To Adjourn.

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

TIME: Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session

ORDER OF BUSINESS