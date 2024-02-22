Hopkins County Commissioners To Meet Monday Morning 02.26

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING
TIME: 9:00 A.M.
DATE: Monday, February 26, 2024
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At
118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
- Invocation
- Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
- AMERICAN FLAG:
- TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum.
- Consent Agenda.
- Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
- a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative To Construct Electrical Power Distribution
Facilities Which Will Cross County Roads 2421 And 2435.
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- The Court To Consider And Approve The Outside Audit Performed By Rutledge, Crain & Company, PC.
- Linebarger, Goggan Blair & Sampson, LLP To Present DTAX Report.
- The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Engagement Letter Concerning Sligsol, LLC.
- The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Monthly Reports Of The County Offices.
- The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- The Court To Consider Contracts.
- i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Agricultural License Agreement By And Between The City Of Sulphur Springs.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Resolution Of Support For County Motor Fuel Tax Exemption.
- The Court To Adjourn.
NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)
TIME: Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Meet With Marshal Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To To Meet With The General Manager Of The Hopkins County Civic Center, To Discuss The Civic Center Events, Repair And Improvements And A Review Of Revenues And Expenditures.
- The Court To Meet With The Environmental Inspector To Discuss Environmental Concerns.
- The Court To Discuss County Spring Cleanup.
- Budget Work Session(s).