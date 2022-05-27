Hopkins County Commissioners Work Session Agenda

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)
DATE: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
TIME: 9:00 A.M.
PLACE: EOC/Training Room At The Hopkins County Sheriff Department Located At
298 Rosemont St, Sulphur Springs, TX.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Meet With Marshal Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Discuss The Trusty Facility.
- The Court To Meet To Discuss Salvage Yards.
- The Court To Discuss Culverts In The County.
- Budget Work Session(s).