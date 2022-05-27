Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Hopkins County Commissioners Work Session Agenda

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

PLACE: EOC/Training Room At The Hopkins County Sheriff Department Located At 

298 Rosemont St, Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

  1. The Court To Meet With Marshal Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

 

  1. The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

 

  1. The Court To Discuss The Trusty Facility.

 

  1. The Court To Meet To Discuss Salvage Yards.

 

  1. The Court To Discuss Culverts In The County.

 

  1. Budget Work Session(s).

