Hopkins County Coronavirus Report

From Hopkins County Emergency Management
6 new positive cases
0 new recoveries
261 cumulative cases
207 recoveries
54 active
5 patients in the COVID Unit
Positive antigen tests from testing facilities within Hopkins County since August
27, 2020: 29… Not updated.
*These reflect Hopkins County residents only, will be reported weekly, will not
count towards state numbers, and will not be shown as “recovered.” Since September 7, 2020, 107 COVID tests have been performed at the Hopkins
County Civic Center. *Latest numbers as of 5pm yesterday.
COVID testing is September 7-9, 2020 and September 11-12, 2020, at the Hopkins
County Civic Center.