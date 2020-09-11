Hopkins County Coronavirus Report

Hopkins County/Sulphur Springs Emergency Management
September 11, 2020 COVID-19 Update
3 new positive cases 5 new recoveries
281 cumulative cases
212 recoveries
69 active
4 patients in the COVID Unit
Positive antigen tests from testing facilities within Hopkins County from
September 4, 2020 to September 11, 2020 at 3pm: 20
*These reflect Hopkins County residents only, will be reported weekly, will not count towards state numbers, and will not be shown as “recovered.”
Since September 7, 2020, 222 COVID tests have been performed at the Hopkins County Civic Center.
*Latest numbers as of 5pm Wednesday.
COVID testing is September 7-9,2020 and September 11-12, 2020, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.