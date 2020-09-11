Hopkins County Coronavirus Report

Hopkins County/Sulphur Springs Emergency Management

September 11, 2020 COVID-19 Update

3 new positive cases 5 new recoveries

281 cumulative cases

212 recoveries

69 active

4 patients in the COVID Unit

Positive antigen tests from testing facilities within Hopkins County from

September 4, 2020 to September 11, 2020 at 3pm: 20

*These reflect Hopkins County residents only, will be reported weekly, will not count towards state numbers, and will not be shown as “recovered.”

Since September 7, 2020, 222 COVID tests have been performed at the Hopkins County Civic Center.

*Latest numbers as of 5pm Wednesday.

COVID testing is September 7-9,2020 and September 11-12, 2020, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.