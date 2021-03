March 19, 2021 COVID-19 Update

Molecular & Antigen Cumulative Cases: 2983

Molecular & Antigen Cumulative Recoveries: 2732

Fatalities: 107

Total Active: 144

4 patients in the COVID Unit

As of 6pm, March 18, 2021, a total of 10,004 COVID tests have been performed at

the testing center located at 128-A Jefferson Street.

Texas DSHS reports

144 Active Cases

2732 Recoveries