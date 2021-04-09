" /> Hopkins County Coronavirus Update 04.08.21 – EastTexasRadio.com
Hopkins County Coronavirus Update 04.08.21

6 hours ago

The Texas Department of State Health Services Coronavirus Dashboard shows 0 active Covid Cases in Hopkins County. Hopkins County Emergency Management Coronavirus Dashboard shows 1 new fatality.  The total number of fatalities is now 108. There have been 3,005 recoveries.

*Hopkins County Emergency Management  has announced that effective immediately, the Covid testing site at the small building in the parking lot on College Street across from First Baptist Church will be open only Monday – Wednesday. Hours will be 10am-6pm.

