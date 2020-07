Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom states that in the last 24 hours, the State has reported two new positive cases of the Coronavirus. It brings the total to 73 cases total with 50 recovered and 23 active cases. The new cases were in both the city and the county. There is one positive patient in Christus-Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs. Police Chief Jason Ricketson said enforcement of the Governor’s mask-wearing order for both employees and customers is up to local businesses.