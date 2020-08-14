Hopkins County COVID 19 Screening Press Release

Hopkins County Hospital District / HCEMS Sulphur Springs TX 75482
Brent Smith, COO / EMS Director DATE: 08/14/2020
903-438-4372 TIME: 12:30
COVID Screening Updates
— FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE —-
The Hopkins County Hospital District will no longer be providing COVID updates on testing and
screening. Total case counts are provided from the local Emergency Management Officials daily at
5:00p.m. The reason for this change is due to many variables that now exist with regards to testing.
There are many different types of testing, molecular, antigen and antibody that are happening in our
immediate area. None of the facilities or private entities are required to provide information to the
Hospital District and it has become next to impossible to accurately gather the number of tests being
performed by the area healthcare providers. The types of testing and availability is changing rapidly
with no means of standard gathering of information and reporting other than to the person who
receives the test.
The Hopkins County Local Health Authority (LHA) under appointment by the Hopkins County
Commissioners Court, are working with the local cases in Hopkins County to ensure procedures are
being followed with the related cases. Anyone that needs help or guidance can reach out to the LHA at
903-440-5902
If you have any questions about screening or guidance, please contact your local physician or 903-606-
DOCS (3627). If you feel short of breath or have trouble breathing please call 911.
Please continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask and proper hand washing to help slow the
spread and process of this virus. Hopkins County Hospital District recommends to please stay informed
by following CDC and DSHS websites and your local emergency management guidance.
https://www.cdc.gov/ https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/