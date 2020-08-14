" /> Hopkins County COVID 19 Screening Press Release – EastTexasRadio.com
Access Financial Group
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
Morrell banner
North Texas Paving Group Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
cypress basin hospice

Hopkins County COVID 19 Screening Press Release

5 hours ago

 

Hopkins County Hospital District / HCEMS Sulphur Springs TX 75482
Brent Smith, COO / EMS Director DATE: 08/14/2020
903-438-4372 TIME: 12:30

COVID Screening Updates
— FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE —-

The Hopkins County Hospital District will no longer be providing COVID updates on testing and
screening. Total case counts are provided from the local Emergency Management Officials daily at
5:00p.m. The reason for this change is due to many variables that now exist with regards to testing.
There are many different types of testing, molecular, antigen and antibody that are happening in our
immediate area. None of the facilities or private entities are required to provide information to the
Hospital District and it has become next to impossible to accurately gather the number of tests being
performed by the area healthcare providers. The types of testing and availability is changing rapidly
with no means of standard gathering of information and reporting other than to the person who
receives the test.

The Hopkins County Local Health Authority (LHA) under appointment by the Hopkins County
Commissioners Court, are working with the local cases in Hopkins County to ensure procedures are
being followed with the related cases. Anyone that needs help or guidance can reach out to the LHA at
903-440-5902

If you have any questions about screening or guidance, please contact your local physician or 903-606-
DOCS (3627). If you feel short of breath or have trouble breathing please call 911.
Please continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask and proper hand washing to help slow the
spread and process of this virus. Hopkins County Hospital District recommends to please stay informed
by following CDC and DSHS websites and your local emergency management guidance.

https://www.cdc.gov/ https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     