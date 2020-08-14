Hopkins County COVID 19 Screening Press Release

Hopkins County Hospital District / HCEMS Sulphur Springs TX 75482

Brent Smith, COO / EMS Director DATE: 08/14/2020

903-438-4372 TIME: 12:30

COVID Screening Updates

— FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE —-

The Hopkins County Hospital District will no longer be providing COVID updates on testing and

screening. Total case counts are provided from the local Emergency Management Officials daily at

5:00p.m. The reason for this change is due to many variables that now exist with regards to testing.

There are many different types of testing, molecular, antigen and antibody that are happening in our

immediate area. None of the facilities or private entities are required to provide information to the

Hospital District and it has become next to impossible to accurately gather the number of tests being

performed by the area healthcare providers. The types of testing and availability is changing rapidly

with no means of standard gathering of information and reporting other than to the person who

receives the test.

The Hopkins County Local Health Authority (LHA) under appointment by the Hopkins County

Commissioners Court, are working with the local cases in Hopkins County to ensure procedures are

being followed with the related cases. Anyone that needs help or guidance can reach out to the LHA at

903-440-5902

If you have any questions about screening or guidance, please contact your local physician or 903-606-

DOCS (3627). If you feel short of breath or have trouble breathing please call 911.

Please continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask and proper hand washing to help slow the

spread and process of this virus. Hopkins County Hospital District recommends to please stay informed

by following CDC and DSHS websites and your local emergency management guidance.

https://www.cdc.gov/ https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/