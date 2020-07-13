" /> Hopkins County COVID-19 Update 07.13.20 – EastTexasRadio.com
Hopkins County COVID-19 Update 07.13.20

1 hour ago

Hopkins County reported Monday night that the county confirmed two more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 88 cases since testing began. There were 14 new recoveries, bringing that total to 65. The total active cases are 23, with two people hospitalized, one from Hopkins County, and another from an adjacent county. Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson said enforcement is leaving the current masking mandate up to local businesses.

The Hopkins County Emergency Management Team reports that there was an erroneously entered death reported on the State Covid-19 website into the state employee’s database. There have been no confirmed COVID-19 deaths among Hopkins County residents.

