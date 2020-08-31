" /> Hopkins County Covid Report 083120 Testing Continues At Civic Center – EastTexasRadio.com
Hopkins County Covid Report 083120 Testing Continues At Civic Center

6 hours ago

Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom announced Monday three new COVID 19 cases in the county but also 3 recoveries. Totals since testing began in March are 243 positives and 196 recoveries.  There are currently 47 active cases. 5 patients are hospitalized in the COVID unit at Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs.

Coronavirus testing will continue today and Wednesday at the Hopkins County Civic Center.  It will resume again next Monday. At this time 487 tests have been given at the Civic Center.

