Hopkins County COVID Update 09.08.20

0 new positive cases

5 new recoveries

255 cumulative cases

207 recoveries

48 active

4 patients in the COVID Unit

Positive antigen tests from testing facilities within Hopkins County since August

27, 2020: 29… Not updated.

*These reflect Hopkins County residents only, will be reported weekly, will not

count towards state numbers, and will not be shown as “recovered.” Since September 7, 2020, 58 COVID tests have been performed at the Hopkins

County Civic Center. COVID testing is September 7-9, 2020 and September 11-12, 2020, at the Hopkins

County Civic Center.