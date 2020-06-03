Hopkins County COVID Update

Hopkins County Hospital District / HCEMS Sulphur Springs TX 75482

Brent Smith, COO / EMS Director DATE: 06/03/2020

903-438-4372 TIME: 11:00

Updated Hopkins County Estimated Number of COVID-19 Screenings

— FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE —-

From information gathered from the majority of the healthcare partners in Hopkins County for the past 80 days, the information is as follows:

** Some private businesses and health facilities have used private organizations to screen their workers. Those numbers are not represented in this press release as they are not required to report the information to the Hospital District. Their information is only reported to TX-DSHS.

Estimated number of screenings of COVID 19 sent off for definitive testing to either a Private Lab or Texas Department of State Health Services (TX-DSHS) are:

Cases that met testing requirements 924 Pending Lab Results 249 Confirmed Negative Cases 648 Confirmed Positive Cases 27 Confirmed Recovered* 6

*Recovered Cases are released under the CDC guidelines and a local physician authority. All guidance and information are on the websites listed at the bottom of this release.

There are no confirmed related deaths in Hopkins County due to COVID-19.

The Hopkins County Local Health Authority (LHA), under appointment by the Hopkins County Commissioners Court, is working with the local cases in Hopkins County to ensure they follow the procedures with the related cases.

If you have any questions about screening or guidance, please contact your local physician or 903-606-DOCS (3627). If you feel short of breath or have trouble breathing, please call 911.

Please continue to practice social distancing and proper handwashing to help slow the spread and process of this virus. Hopkins County Hospital District recommends to please stay informed by following CDC and DSHS websites and your local emergency management guidance.

https://www.cdc.gov/ https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/