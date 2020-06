Hopkins County COVID Update

Hopkins County Hospital District / HCEMS Sulphur Springs TX 75482

Brent Smith, COO / EMS Director DATE: 06/24/2020

903-438-4372 TIME: 12:30

Updated Hopkins County Estimated Number of COVID-19 Screenings

From information gathered from the majority of the healthcare partners in Hopkins County for the past 101 days, the information is as follows:

Some private businesses and health facilities have used private organizations to screen their workers. Those numbers are not represented in this press release as they are not required to report the information to the Hospital District. Their report data to TX-DSHS.

The Estimated number of screenings of COVID-19 sent off for definitive testing to either a Private Lab or Texas Department of State Health Services (TX-DSHS) are:

Cases that met testing requirements 1058 Pending Lab Results 99 Confirmed Negative Cases 889 Confirmed Positive Cases 50 Confirmed Recovered* 20

*Recovered Cases are released under the CDC guidelines and a local physician authority. All guidelines and information can be found at the websites listed at the bottom of this release.

No confirmed related deaths in Hopkins County due to COVID-19.

The Hopkins County Local Health Authority (LHA) under appointment by the Hopkins County Commissioners Court, is working with the local cases in Hopkins County to ensure procedures are being followed with the related cases.

If you have any questions about screening or guidance, please contact your local physician or 903-606-DOCS (3627). If you feel short of breath or have trouble breathing please call 911.

Please continue to practice social distancing and proper handwashing to help slow the spread and process of this virus. Hopkins County Hospital District recommends to please stay informed by following CDC and DSHS websites and your local emergency management guidance.

https://www.cdc.gov/ https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/