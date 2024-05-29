Hopkins County Dairy Festival Line Up of Events

Dates, Times and Contacts for the 2024 Hopkins County Dairy Festival Events

Fri. June 7, 2024

*Hot Air Balloon Media Flight

Time: 5:30 am – 9:00 am (weather permitting)

Venue: Shannon Oaks Church

Contact: Dr. David & Pam Black

Phone: 903-439-4384

12 noon “Opening Ceremonies” Ribbon Cutting Celebration Plaza

*Hot Air Balloon Rally and Glow

Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM (weather permitting)

Venue: Shannon Oaks Church

Contact: Dr. David & Pam Black

Phone: 903-439-4384

Sat. June 8, 2024

*Hot Air Balloon Rally and Flight

Time: 5:30 AM (weather permitting)

Venue: Shannon Oaks Church

Contact: Dr. David & Pam Black

Phone: 903-439-4384

Dairy Festival Parade

Time: 10:00 AM

Venue: Downtown

Contact: David Watson

Phone: 903-439-5020

Leave from Buford Park down Connally St. to Downtown Plaza, right on Gilmer to Kyle St.

Jr. Dairy Show

Time: 9:00 AM

Venue: Civic Center Arena

Contact: Amy Bowen

Phone: 903-335-3061

Cow Patty Bingo

Time: 2:00 PM

Venue: Civic Center Grounds

Contact: Dial Study Club

Milking Contest for Candidates, Parents, & Balloon Pilots

Time: 3:00 PM

Venue: Civic Center Arena

Contact: Carolyn McKinney

Phone: 903-335-0053

Ice Cream Freeze Off

Time: 5:00 PM

Venue: Shannon Oaks Church

Contact: Jeff Harris

Phone: 903-885-6542

Hot Air Balloon Rally & Glow

Time: 6:00 PM (weather permitting)

Venue: Shannon Oaks Church

Contact: Dr. David & Pam Black

Phone: 903-439-4384

Wed. thru Sat.

*Carnival

Venue: Civic Center Grounds

Contact: Jack Crouch

Phone: 979-574-3072

Sat. June 15, 2024

Coronation Pageant

Time: 6:00 PM

Venue: Civic Center Auditorium

Contact: Cindy Lancaster

Phone: 903-439-5336

Contact: Brooke Howard

Phone: 903-348-3627