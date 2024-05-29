Hopkins County Dairy Festival Line Up of Events

Dates, Times and Contacts for the 2024 Hopkins County Dairy Festival Events
Fri. June 7, 2024
*Hot Air Balloon Media Flight
Time: 5:30 am – 9:00 am (weather permitting)
Venue: Shannon Oaks Church
Contact: Dr. David & Pam Black
Phone: 903-439-4384
12 noon “Opening Ceremonies” Ribbon Cutting Celebration Plaza
*Hot Air Balloon Rally and Glow
Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM (weather permitting)
Venue: Shannon Oaks Church
Contact: Dr. David & Pam Black
Phone: 903-439-4384
Sat. June 8, 2024
*Hot Air Balloon Rally and Flight
Time: 5:30 AM (weather permitting)
Venue: Shannon Oaks Church
Contact: Dr. David & Pam Black
Phone: 903-439-4384
Dairy Festival Parade
Time: 10:00 AM
Venue: Downtown
Contact: David Watson
Phone: 903-439-5020
Leave from Buford Park down Connally St. to Downtown Plaza, right on Gilmer to Kyle St.
Jr. Dairy Show
Time: 9:00 AM
Venue: Civic Center Arena
Contact: Amy Bowen
Phone: 903-335-3061
Cow Patty Bingo
Time: 2:00 PM
Venue: Civic Center Grounds
Contact: Dial Study Club
Milking Contest for Candidates, Parents, & Balloon Pilots
Time: 3:00 PM
Venue: Civic Center Arena
Contact: Carolyn McKinney
Phone: 903-335-0053
Ice Cream Freeze Off
Time: 5:00 PM
Venue: Shannon Oaks Church
Contact: Jeff Harris
Phone: 903-885-6542
Hot Air Balloon Rally & Glow
Time: 6:00 PM (weather permitting)
Venue: Shannon Oaks Church
Contact: Dr. David & Pam Black
Phone: 903-439-4384
Wed. thru Sat.
*Carnival
Venue: Civic Center Grounds
Contact: Jack Crouch
Phone: 979-574-3072
Sat. June 15, 2024
Coronation Pageant
Time: 6:00 PM
Venue: Civic Center Auditorium
Contact: Cindy Lancaster
Phone: 903-439-5336
Contact: Brooke Howard
Phone: 903-348-3627