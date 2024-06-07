Hopkins County Dairy Festival Officially Opens Friday

The Hopkins County Dairy Festival Opening Ceremonies will kick off this year’s festivities today at noon on Celebration Plaza with a ribbon cutting. Then at 6 Friday night, A Hot Air Balloon Rally and Flight will be held from 6pm – 9pm at Shannon Oaks Church. Another Rally and Flight will be held at 5:30 Saturday morning, followed by the Junior Dairy Livestock Show at 9 at the Civic Center and the Festival Parade at 10am. The Milking Contest for Queen Candidates, Parents, & Balloon Pilots will be at 3pm at the Civic Center and the Ice Cream Freeze-off will be at 5 at Shannon Oaks Church. Another Hot Air Balloon Rally will be 6pm .