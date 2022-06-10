Hopkins County Dairy Festival Officially Starts Friday 06.10

After a two year hiatus due to the Covid Pandemic , the Hopkins County Dairy Festival officially gets underway with a ribbon cutting at noon today on Celebration Plaza. Activities then move to Shannon Oaks Church at 6 p.m. for the hot air balloon rally and glow. The hot air balloons will be back in the air at 6 a.m. Saturday, before the Dairy Festival parade begins at 10 a.m. from Buford Park. There will also be the Junior Dairy Show, milking contest, cow patty bingo and the final balloon rally and glow. The festival will come to an end on Saturday, June 18, with 12 contestants vying for the title of Dairy Festival Queen.