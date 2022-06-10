Diamond C
Young Title Company Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
DV Retail Header Apr 2022
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
cypress basin hospice

Hopkins County Dairy Festival Officially Starts Friday 06.10

After a two year hiatus due to the Covid Pandemic , the Hopkins County Dairy  Festival officially gets underway with a ribbon cutting at noon today on Celebration Plaza. Activities then move to Shannon Oaks Church at 6 p.m. for the hot air balloon rally and glow. The hot air balloons will be back in the air at 6 a.m. Saturday,  before the Dairy Festival parade begins at 10 a.m. from Buford Park. There will also be the Junior Dairy Show, milking contest, cow patty bingo and the final balloon rally and glow. The festival will come to an end on Saturday, June 18, with 12 contestants vying for the title of Dairy Festival Queen.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     