The Hopkins County Dairy Festival Parade is set for June 7. It will begin at 10am at Buford Park. Entries must be in good taste and, for safety reasons, three-wheelers and four-wheelers will not be allowed. Your entry must reflect this year’s theme, “Udder the Big Top” For more information call David Watson at (903) 885-1534 or stop by Coldwell Banker Watson Company – 1600 S. Broadway St, Sulphur Springs.

