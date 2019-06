The 60th Anniversary Hopkins County Dairy Festival wraps up this weekend. The carnival will continue Friday (Jun 14) and Saturday (Jun 15) night on the Civic Center Grounds. The “Whipped-Cooking Challenge” will be held Saturday morning at 9:00 at Heritage Park. The Dairy Festival Queen Coronation Pageant will be held at 7:00 Saturday night at the Sulphur Springs ISD Auditorium. Tickets are available from any queen contestant for $8 or at the door for $10.