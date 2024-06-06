Hopkins County Declaration of Disaster

Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom has written to Governor Gregg Abbott requesting that a State Declaration of EMergency for Hopkins County .

Dear Governor :

The County of Hopkins, Texas, is facing significant threat to life, health and property due to:

Strong straight-line winds, micro-downburst, reoccurring precipitation, and flooding

The potential impact of this threat is:

Natural Disaster –

to include but not limited to damage suffered to homes, property, buildings, roads,

bridges, culverts, parks and playgrounds; down powerlines, extended power outages,

food spoilage, fallen trees, hazardous debris, and

I have determined that this incident is of such severity and magnitude that an effective response is beyond the capability of the county] to control. Pursuant to §418.108 of the Texas Government Code, I am requesting that you declare a state of emergency for Hopkins, Texas, and issue appropriate directives to deal with the emergency; including:

To issue a Declaration of Disaster so to apply for FEMA funding.

Furthermore, I am asking that successive proclamations be issued and remain in effect until the threat of loss of life, injury, or damage property is contained.

A timely response to this request would be appreciated.

DECLARATION OF DISASTER

WHEREAS, the County of Hopkins beginning on Wednesday, the 8th day of May, 2024 , has suffered widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property (or there is imminent threat of same) resulting from

Strong straight-line winds, micro-downburst, reoccurring precipitation, and flooding; and

WHEREAS, the County Judge of Hopkins has determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property,

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED BY THE COUNTY JUDGE OF HOPKINS COUNTY

That a local state of disaster is hereby declared for Hopkins County pursuant to

418.108(a) of the Texas Government Code.

Pursuant to §418.018(b) of the Government Code, the state of disaster shall

continue for a period of not more than seven days from the date of this declaration

unless continued or renewed by the Commissioners Court of Hopkins County.

Pursuant to §418.018(c) of the Government Code, this declaration of a local state of

disaster shall be given prompt and general publicity and shall be filed promptly with the

County Clerk.

Pursuant to §418.018(d) of the Government Code, this declaration of a local state

of disaster activates the Hopkins County Emergency Management Plan.

That this proclamation shall take effect immediately from and after its issuance.