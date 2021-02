Hopkins County deputies arrested two women and a man for Aggravated Kidnapping causing injury to the victim. Seventy-five-year-old Edward Faris Troutt Jr., 64-year-old Deborah Troutt and her daughter Elizabeth Ann Karst are accused of keeping a young child locked up in a closet at their home in rural Sulphur Springs. Edward Troutt is also accused of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.