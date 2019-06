The Hopkins County Dairy Festival continues its 60th Anniversary this week. Wednesday through Saturday, the Carnival will be held on the Civic Center Grounds. On Saturday the “Whipped” Cooking Challenge will take place at 9:00 a.m. at Heritage Park. The Dairy Festival Queen’s Coronation Pageant will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the Sulphur Springs ISD Auditorium.