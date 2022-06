Cheryl Lynn Hooper

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 53-year-old Cheryl Lynn Hooper over the weekend for Possession of between four and 200 grams of a Controlled Substance and a drug-related misdemeanor. Her bond is $75,000, and she remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

Blake Oliver Kizer

Deputies arrested 24-year-old Blake Oliver Kizer for Violation of the Probation he was on for Possession of a Controlled Substance. He remains in the Hopkins County Jail on a $75,000 bond.