In the Como-Pickton CISD Trustee election Saturday, winners for the 3 full four-year terms seats were Shiloh Childress, Cole Bosemen and Cliff Carpenter. For the two-year unexpired term the winner was DJ Carr.

Both propositions on the Cumby ISD bond issue passed in Saturday’s municipal election. Proposition A – for $7.34 million will fund facilities improvements and additions. Proposition B will fund a new track.