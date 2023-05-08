Hopkins County Election Results

In Municipal Election Results for Hopkins County:

The measure to make Dike a city failed overwhelmingly, with only 32 in favor and 109 against, and since the effort failed, the election for mayor and city commissioners is unnecessary. Dike will remain an unincorporated area of Hopkins County.

Darla Reed and Adam Teer were the two top vote-getters in the Sulphur Springs ISD school board election and will take their places on the board. Earvin Larry, Jr., and Wesley Cooper were the third and fourth-place finishers.

A total of 81 people voted in the Como-Pickton School board election. The four people who won seats on the board were DJ Carr, Brittney Wright Smith, Jim Murray, and Keith Monk.

In the Saltillo ISD Board races, winners were Mason Littrell for Place 6 and Jason Tully for Place 7.