Hopkins County Emergency Management

2 hours ago

 

Report from HCEM for 09.10.20

17 new positive cases
0 new recoveries
278 cumulative cases
207 recoveries
71 active
4 patients in the COVID Unit
Positive antigen tests from testing facilities within Hopkins County since August
27, 2020: 29… Not updated.
*These reflect Hopkins County residents only, will be reported weekly, will not
count towards state numbers, and will not be shown as “recovered.” Since September 7, 2020, 222 COVID tests have been performed at the Hopkins
County Civic Center. *Latest numbers as of 5pm yesterday.
COVID testing is September 7-9, 2020 and September 11-12, 2020, at the Hopkins
County Civic Center.

