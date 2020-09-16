Hopkins County Emergency Management Coronavirus Update 09.16.20

Hopkins County/Sulphur Springs Emergency Management

September 16, 2020 COVID-19 Update

5 new positive cases

0 new recoveries

286 cumulative cases

219 recoveries

67 active

4 patients in the COVID Unit

Positive antigen tests from testing facilities within Hopkins County from

September 4, 2020 to September 11, 2020 at 3pm: 20… Not updated!

*These reflect Hopkins County residents only, will be reported weekly, will not

count towards state numbers, and will not be shown as “recovered.” Since September 7, 2020, 442 COVID tests have been performed at the Hopkins

County Civic Center. *Latest numbers as of 5pm Tuesday. COVID testing is through September 19, 9am-5pm, at the Hopkins County Civic

Center.