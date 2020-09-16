" /> Hopkins County Emergency Management Coronavirus Update 09.16.20 – EastTexasRadio.com
Hopkins County Emergency Management Coronavirus Update 09.16.20

4 hours ago

 

Hopkins County/Sulphur Springs Emergency Management

September 16, 2020 COVID-19 Update

5 new positive cases
0 new recoveries
286 cumulative cases
219 recoveries
67 active
4 patients in the COVID Unit
Positive antigen tests from testing facilities within Hopkins County from
September 4, 2020 to September 11, 2020 at 3pm: 20… Not updated!
*These reflect Hopkins County residents only, will be reported weekly, will not
count towards state numbers, and will not be shown as “recovered.” Since September 7, 2020, 442 COVID tests have been performed at the Hopkins
County Civic Center. *Latest numbers as of 5pm Tuesday. COVID testing is through September 19,  9am-5pm, at the Hopkins County Civic
Center.

