Hopkins County reported Monday 25 new positive cases of COVID 19, but also 25 new recoveries. There are now a total of 321 cumulative cases since testing began in March and a total of 248 recoveries There are now 73 active cases of the virus and 14 people are now in the Covid Unit of Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs. A total of 633 COVID tests were performed at the Hopkins County Civic Center between Sept. 7-19.