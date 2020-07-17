Hopkins County Emergency Management COVID-19 Update

Hopkins County Emergency Management reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Friday afternoon. There are now 114 current positive test results, and 66 patients recovered for 48 active. Two people are in hospital with 1,573 people meeting the testing criteria, and 1,362 confirmed negative.

Hopkins County Hospital District / HCEMS Sulphur Springs TX 75482

Brent Smith, COO / EMS Director DATE: 07/17/2020

903-438-4372 TIME: 10:30

Updated Hopkins County Estimated Number of COVID-19 Screenings

From information gathered from most healthcare partners in Hopkins County for the past 124 days, the data is as follows:

** Some private businesses and health facilities have used private organizations to screen their workers. Those numbers are not represented in this press release as they are not required to report the information to the Hospital District. They only give their data to TX-DSHS.

Estimated number of screenings of COVID-19 sent off for definitive testing to either a Private Lab or Texas Department of State Health Services (TX-DSHS) are:

Cases that met testing requirements 1573 Pending Lab Results 104 Confirmed Negative Cases 1362 Confirmed Positive Cases 114 Confirmed Recovered* 66

*Recovered Cases are released under the CDC guidelines and a local physician authority. All instructions and is at the websites listed at the bottom of this release.

There are no confirmed related deaths in Hopkins County due to COVID-19.

The Hopkins County Local Health Authority (LHA), under appointment by the Hopkins County Commissioners Court, works with the local cases in Hopkins County, ensuring procedures follow with the related cases.

If you have any questions about screening or guidance, please contact your local physician or 903-606-DOCS (3627). If you feel short of breath or have trouble breathing, please call 911.

Please continue to practice social distancing and proper handwashing to help slow this virus’s spread and process. Hopkins County Hospital District recommends to please stay informed by following CDC and DSHS websites and your local emergency management guidance.

https://www.cdc.gov/ https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/