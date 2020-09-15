" /> Hopkins County Emergency Management Report 09.15.20 – EastTexasRadio.com
Hopkins County Emergency Management Report 09.15.20

1 hour ago

 

0 new positive cases
0 new recoveries
281 cumulative cases
219 recoveries
62 active
3 patients in the COVID Unit
Positive antigen tests from testing facilities within Hopkins County from
September 4, 2020 to September 11, 2020 at 3pm: 20… Not updated!
*These reflect Hopkins County residents only, will be reported weekly, will not
count towards state numbers, and will not be shown as “recovered.” Since September 7, 2020, 380 COVID tests have been performed at the Hopkins
County Civic Center. *Latest numbers as of 5pm Monday. COVID testing is September 14-19, 2020, 9am-5pm, at the Hopkins County Civic
Center.

