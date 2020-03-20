" /> Hopkins County Emergency Operations Update – EastTexasRadio.com
Hopkins County Emergency Operations Update

10 mins ago

 

Hopkins County Emergency Operations Officials held a conference call today to update media about the current Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic.

As of Friday, no cases of Coronavirus have been reported in  Hopkins County. The company that does the testing did not disclose how many tests had been conducted.

The lobbies of all Sulphur Springs city offices are now closed to the public. This includes the PD, Utility Department and Tax offices. Water bills may be paid at the overnight drop box in front of the water department or the machine.

The city animal shelter has been closed. Adoptions may be made by appointment.

City police officers and sheriff’s deputies remain on patrol. Witnesses and suspects will continue to be interviewed

The DPS Driver LIcense is closed, except for CDL Renewals,which can made through appointment only.

State Troopers remain on duty and on patrol.

County offices are still open, but court activity is being modified and most JP cases and jury trials have been postponed.

