Hopkins County Fall Festival 2022

Here’s the Fall Festival’s schedule of planned funtivities this year:

October: Hay Bale Contestants displayed all over town during October

October 17-23: Triple T Amusements Carnival at Hopkins County Civic Center

October 21-22: Creative Arts Contest in the SSHS Conference Room, 1:00 to 5:00 pm Friday and 9:00 am to 1:45 pm Saturday

October 21- 22: Exhibition and vendor booths at the Fall Festival, inside Hopkins County Civic Center, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on Friday, and 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday

October 21- 22: Kids’ Zone petting zoo, barrel train rides, and horse rides at the Civic Center Grounds, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on Friday and 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday

October 21- 22: Arts & Crafts Show, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm in the SSHS Cafeteria