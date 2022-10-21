ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hopkins County Fall Festival 2022

 

Here’s the Fall Festival’s schedule of planned funtivities this year:

🍁 October: Hay Bale Contestants displayed all over town during October 
🍁 October 17-23: Triple T Amusements Carnival at Hopkins County Civic Center
🍁 October 21-22: Creative Arts Contest in the SSHS Conference Room, 1:00 to 5:00 pm Friday and 9:00 am to 1:45 pm Saturday
🍁 October 21- 22: Exhibition and vendor booths at the Fall Festival, inside Hopkins County Civic Center, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on Friday, and 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday
🍁 October 21- 22: Kids’ Zone petting zoo, barrel train rides, and horse rides at the Civic Center Grounds, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on Friday and 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday
🍁 October 21- 22: Arts & Crafts Show, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm in the SSHS Cafeteria

