Hopkins County Fall Festival Festival Activities

2019 Hopkins County Fall Festival Activity Schedule

The 2019 Hopkins County Fall Festival is hosting its annual parade on October 19th at 10 am. The parade will leave from Buford park to begin on Houston Street, turning down Church Street to pass around the square and finish up on Gilmer Street, ending at Lee Street. Local first responders, civic groups, businesses and churches will participate in the parade to kick off the Annual Hopkins County Fall Festival events. The Grand Marshall of this year’s parade is Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, Brad Cummings.

Applications are still being taken for Hopkins County Fall Festival Arts & Crafts Show. It features hand-crafted items to sell on Friday and Saturday, October 25 and 26 at the Sulphur Springs High School. Both inside and outside spaces are available. Set up will be Friday, October 25 starting at 7:30 a.m. Hours for the Arts & Crafts Show are 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. You do not have to be from Hopkins County to have a space. For guidelines and a copy of the application, please contact the Hopkins County Extension Office at 903-885-3443, or drop by 1200 W. Houston Street in Sulphur Springs.

Senior Citizens Day for the Hopkins County Fall Festival will be held on Tuesday, October 22nd at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center. It will begin at 1:30 pm with recognition of the Senior Female Volunteer of the Year and Senior Male Volunteer of the year. Refreshments will then be served at 1:45 pm. Bingo will start at 2 pm.

The Hopkins County Fall Festival Carnival will be open on October 23rd and 24th from 6 pm to 10 pm, October 25th from 6 pm to midnight, and October 26th from noon to midnight on the Hopkins County Civic Center grounds. Advance tickets are available at Super Handy locations for $20 and will also be available at the gate for $25.

The Hopkins County Fall Festival Exhibit Hall and Boutique Market will be held on October 25th and 26th from 10 am to 6 pm in the Hopkins County Civic Center Banquet Hall. Food vendors will also be set up in the food court outside.

The 2019 Hopkins County Fall Festival Earl W. Martin 42 Tournament will be held on Saturday, October 26th. The tournament will begin at 1 pm at the Sulphur Springs Senior Center. There will be cash prizes and snacks will be provided. The cost to enter is $10 per team until October 18th. After October 18th the entry fee is $25 per team.

The 2019 Hopkins County Fall Festival will feature a free Kids Zone on October 25th and 26th from 10 am to 6 pm each day at the Hopkins County Civic Center. The Kids Zone will include a jump zone with inflatables from, water walking balls where kids can try to walk on water, the free SSHS-FFA petting zoo, free face painting and a barrel train ride for the kids.