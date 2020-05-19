Hopkins County Food Drive

NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK TO DISTRIBUTE FOOD AT THE HOPKINS COUNTY REGIONAL CIVIC CENTER TO HELP FEED HUNGRY NORTH TEXANS DURING COVID-19

Hopkins County Civic Center, in partnership with the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), will be distributing kitted food boxes through a low-touch distribution model on May 29th, 2020. The distribution will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. To receive food, visitors must be in a vehicle. No proof of identification is necessary.

When: May 29, 2020, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

NTFB staff will determine if the distribution needs to extend past the end time.

Where: 1200 Houston St.

Sulphur Springs High School parking lot behind the Dairy Museum.

ABOUT NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization operating a state-of-the-art volunteer and distribution center in Plano — the Perot Family Campus. Last year, the Food Bank worked hard in partnership with member agencies from our Feeding Network to provide access to almost 77 million nutritious meals across a diverse 13-county service area — this means more than 200,000 meals per day for hungry children, seniors, and families. But the need for hunger relief in North Texas is complex and in order to meet the need, the NTFB is working to increase our food distribution efforts. Our goal is to provide access to 92 million nutritious meals annually by 2025.

NTFB is a member of Feeding America, a national hunger-relief organization.