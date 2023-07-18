Hopkins County Foundation Lights Of Life 2024 Gala Chairs Announced

WE CARE PARIS “ELDERLY FUNDRAISER” JUL 22 from 10AM-4PM @ Wash Masters 3040 NE LOOP. Join us for a fun activity filled day as we come together to help meet some of our local elderly needs. Help us to help others, together we CAN make a difference. Funds help with overall health needs of our local elderly. Such as medications, ac/fans, healthcare & adult diapers. There will be food, live entertainment and prizes! For more info call 903-737-6990.

—

Join the National Wild Turkey Federation for their annual banquet Saturday, Jul 22, of the square in downtown Clarksville. Doors open at 6 and dinner is at 7:30. Followed by live and silent auctions. For ticket information or to be a table sponsor contact Layne Lindeman at 903-517-1681. The National Wild Turkey Federation annual banquet. Saturday, Jul 22, off the square in downtown Clarksville.

—

City Square’s monthly bingo Thursday Jul 27 at 1:00 on the Bonham street campus. Complementary lunch is served at 12:30. Call 903-706-2990 for reservations. Plenty of prizes and it’s free. Sponsored by Embark Care, Heritage House of Paris and Visiting Angels.

—

The Paris Can Can Follies are back Friday and Saturday August 4th and 5th at 7pm at CF Paris benefitting the Lamar County 100 Club and all first responders of Lamar County. Come see the faces of our community up on stage like you’ve never seen them before. Get your tickets at East Texas Broadcasting, First Federal on Clarksville, Peoples Insurance, Paris Chevrolet, Paris Coffee and Morrell Auto Group. The Paris Can Can Follies are back Friday and Saturday August 4th and 5th at 7pm at CF Paris.

—

1st Annual Red River Family Fun Fest Saturday Aug 5 5PM-10PM. Hosted by Clarksville Mouth Connection, BSA Troop and Pack 1809. & Red River Revue Center for the Arts. RRC Fairgrounds HWY 82, Clarksville Door prizes. Activities and Live Music

—

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris Proudly Presents the 3rd Annual Chipping Away at Child Abuse Golf Tournament At the Paris Golf and Country Club Monday, Aug 14. 8:00 am Registration. 9:00 am Tee Time. Every player gets lunch & a swag bag. Every player gets lunch & a swag bag. There’ll also be tons of prizes.

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris promotes hope, healing and justice to child victims of crime in Lamar and Red River Counties by facilitating a multi-disciplinary team approach to child abuse investigations and by providing a neutral and child-friendly environment where children can get the critical services they need as they go through a child abuse investigation. The CAC of Paris is where healing can begin for child abuse victims to sign up call (903) 784-5787 or go to www.cacparis.org.

—

The United Way of Lamar County (UWLC) will hold their Annual Breakfast Meeting on Wednesday, Aug 16 at 9am at the Love Civic Center to recognize last year’s Outstanding Workplace Campaigns and the Campaign Cabinet volunteers who ran those internal campaigns. In addition, the Partner Agency Volunteers of the Year will be named and UWLC will honor Bob Hundley as this year’s Lifetime Community Service Leadership Award recipient.

Tickets to the United Way of Lamar County’s Annual meeting are $20 per person or $200 for a table of eight. Breakfast will be catered by Hole in the Wall. To reserve tickets email jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org or call 903-784-6642.

The Annual Breakfast Meeting is the kick-off for the 2023 Fall Campaign. To donate to the campaign go to www.lamarcountyuw.org or mail in donations to: PO Box 1, Paris, TX 75461.

—

The Southern Drag Boat Association presents the fastest show on water with the Paris Power Boat Grand Prix August 19th and 20th at Lake Crook.

—

Tailored Rides 8th Farm to Table breakfast fundraiser Saturday Aug 26 at the Texas Pacific Event Center. Enjoy a true farm to table breakfast from Chef Austin Exum eggs benedict slider potato casserole homemade yogurt locally roasted coffee breakfast cocktails and so much more! Silent auction items. Photo booth. Live acoustic music by Stoney Musgrove.

—

Casa For Kids Fiesta at the Paris Love Civic Center Saturday Aug 26 At 6:00 pm. Join CASA for KIDS at our annual Fiesta fund-raiser featuring a catered dinner, live entertainment, a photo booth, and a silent and live auction! Entertainment by Mix Society. Catered by TaMolly’s TICKETS: $50 OR 2 FOR $75. INCLUDES DINNER AND DESSERT! Sponsorships available!

—

North East Texas Travelers 35th Annual Rod Run Saturday Sept 2 at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in Paris. Come enjoy our grassy, tree shaded parking are and their climate controlled building, used for registration, and lunch! Bring a lunch and picnic in our shady areas. There’ll be Door prizes, trophies, games, t-shirts and stuff by Kelly.

—

PARIS BALLOON & MUSIC FESTIVAL is happening at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds September 8th and 9th. Come see the balloons. Stay for the live misc, great food and tethered balloon rides. It’s fun for the whole family!

—

The Human Resources Council Presents: Hollywood Nights Adult Prom, An elegant fundraiser benefiting Horizon House Transitional Shelter, Saturday Sept 9 at Hidden Willow. Come early and walk the red carpet at 7pm. Live DJ, Cash bar, hors d’oeuvres, plus they’ll be crowning a king and queen! Tickets on Eventbrite.

—

The 14th Annual Redneck Golf Open Sponsored by Paris/Lamar County Habitat for Humanity Saturday Sept 16. Come out to the Pine Ridge Golf Club for a lot of fun. Registration starts at 7:15 am and cowbell start at 8am. Usually done by 1:30 pm.

Fore more information call Judy T. Martin, Executive Director Paris/Lamar County Habitat for Humanity at 903-783-0599

—

Blaze Trails “Paris Pair Marathon” Saturday Sept 23. Start and finish at the iconic Paris, Texas Eiffel Tower and run on the “Trail de Paris” and parts of the NETT. 2025 South Collegiate. Learn more at www.blazetrails.com.

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Board of Directors is gearing up for the 2024 Gala on Saturday, Jan 27. The Chairs for the next Gala will be Kim and John Sellers.

Kim and John are long-time Gala supporters, having attended most of the events. Kim has served on the Gala Committee for several years, and John is a former member of the Foundation’s Board of Directors.

This couple’s impact on the Hopkins County community doesn’t end there. Through community service and community involvement, these two have attended, volunteered, served, and donated to many organizations and events. They are active in the First United Methodist Church and enjoy spending time with family and friends.

Kim was born and reared in Lake Charles, Louisiana. After living in Texas and a few other states, she moved back to Texas in 1990, where she graduated from Texas Women’s University with a Dietetic and Institutional Administration degree. After completing an internship with Baylor University Medical Center in 1994, Kim moved to Sulphur Springs to begin employment at Hopkins County Memorial Hospital, now CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, where Kim is a registered/licensed dietitian. She enjoys sports, running, cooking, reading, and supporting John with his activities.

Kim has championed various health-related causes, such as the 1997 Labor of Love Campaign, which funded the Woman’s Pavilion at the hospital. She served as the Employee Chair for this successful campaign.

“Being the Gala chair provides me another opportunity to be part of our local hospital’s ongoing growth and progress. The Foundation helps to get the word out about the quality of care offered by the hospital and the prominence of its associates,” Kim stated when asked what chairing the Gala meant to her.

John is a native of Sulphur Springs with deep roots in the area. His parents are Charles and Billiefae Vaden Sellers. John graduated from Sulphur Springs High School and Texas Tech University, receiving a BA in advertising/PR. He also holds a Texas Teacher Certificate. John serves as the marketing director for City National Bank. He is active in the Hopkins County Genealogical Society, serving as president since 2017. John has been an active member of the Rotary Club of Sulphur Springs since 1998, serving as president. He also served as the Sulphur Springs mayor for more terms than anyone since the city adopted the city manager form of government in 1947. He is a sought-after speaker for national, regional, and local conferences on genealogy and history. In 2023, John received the Vision Award from the Chamber of Commerce.

John shared his motivation for supporting the Health Care Foundation, “Leadership is strengthened by believing in a worthy endeavor. Our hospital foundation is definitely one. It supports the institution where my life began and continues to play an integral role in our lives and the community.”

Kim and John met each other through mutual friends. They married in 1996. They are the parents of their son Eli, who recently wed Arielle. Eli and Arielle make their home in Washington State. Eli serves in the US Air Force as a Precision Strike Operator, and Arielle works for the Department of Morale, Recreation, and Welfare for the US Army.

Chair of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Board of Directors Maleta Reynolds said about the announcement, “We are thrilled to have Kim and John chair the next Gala. They have always been loyal supporters of the Gala and the Foundation. We are grateful for their commitment and excited to see them add flair to this year’s campaign.”

Sponsorship opportunities and ticket information will be available closer to the event. Follow the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation on Facebook for more news on the Foundation and the Gala.

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization that aims to improve health and wellness in Hopkins County.

For more information on the Foundation, contact Executive Director Kayla Price at 903-438-4799.