The Hopkins County Genealogical Society is hosting a “Lunch and Learn” on Wednesday, June 26, at 611 North Davis Street in Sulphur Springs. The Society invites everyone to bring their sack lunch, salad, or drive-through meal and meet at the genealogy library from noon to 1:00 pm. Coffee, tea, water, and soft drinks will be available for purchase. At this week’s meeting, attendees will learn how to use the Periodical Source Index, or PERSI, an index compiled by the Genealogy Center in Indiana.