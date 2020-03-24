" /> Hopkins County Has First Positive COVID-19 Test – EastTexasRadio.com
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Radio It’s On (COVID-19 timing)
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019

Hopkins County Has First Positive COVID-19 Test

2 hours ago

Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom announced Tuesday morning that the first positive Coronavirus-COVID-19 test has been confirmed. The patient will self isolate at this time. Additional information about the case and the treatment of the individual will be handled by the State Department of Health Services. Residents are urged to continue taking all precautions against the disease. If you have any possible symptoms, such as shortness of breath, sore throat, fever, or cough, contact your physician to see if you are a candidate for further testing for the Coronavirus.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     