Hopkins County Has First Positive COVID-19 Test

Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom announced Tuesday morning that the first positive Coronavirus-COVID-19 test has been confirmed. The patient will self isolate at this time. Additional information about the case and the treatment of the individual will be handled by the State Department of Health Services. Residents are urged to continue taking all precautions against the disease. If you have any possible symptoms, such as shortness of breath, sore throat, fever, or cough, contact your physician to see if you are a candidate for further testing for the Coronavirus.