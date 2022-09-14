Hopkins County Health Care Foundation and Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Partner for Free Mammogram Clinic

Sulphur Springs, TX –

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs are partnering to offer a free mammogram clinic for uninsured women in Hopkins County.

The clinic will run for two days which are Saturday, October 15 and Saturday, October 29 from 8:30 am to 4:30 p.m. Appointments will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis.

Participants must be over 40 years of age and reside in Hopkins County. Only a few appointments are left, so don’t delay.

Funding is made possible by part of the proceeds of the third annual Designer Handbag Bingo held in August as well as a matching grant from Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. Bingo players also made donations to aid with this outreach program.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and a good time for women to schedule their mammograms.

Eligible women wishing to be included in the free mammogram clinic should call 903-438-4325 to make an appointment.

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation was founded in 1997 and is an IRS designated 501 (c) 3 non-profit that is governed by an independent board of directors. The Foundation exists to assist CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs in its mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.

Photo: The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Free Mammography Clinic will be held at the Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Center, a part of the CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs