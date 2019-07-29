Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Announces 2019-2020 Lights of Life Campaign & Gala Chairs

By Meredith Caddell

2019-2020 Lights of Life Campaign & Gala Chairs

On behalf of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Board of Directors, it gives me tremendous pleasure to announce that the 2019-2020 Lights of Life Campaign & Gala Chairs will be Dr. David and Pam Black.The Blacks have a longstanding commitment to this community and our hospital and they are truly the perfect choice to lead the efforts of the Lights of Life Campaign.

David graduated from SSHS, Texas Tech and received a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Texas A&M University. He then returned to Sulphur Springs and opened Broadway Veterinary Hospital in 1985. In the past, David has served on the Boards of: Young Farmers, Rural Urban Committee, Chamber of Commerce and United Way. He currently serves on the Boards of Hopkins County Hospital District, Hopkins County Dairy Festival, NETBIO and Ag Workers Insurance Advisory. He is the Co-Chair of Dairy Airs Hot Air Balloon Rally and serves on the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine Steering Committee.

Pam was raised in Corpus Christi, but moved to Sulphur Springs after college and married David. They have two daughters Kaylene Black & Kaytlin Meadows, Son-in-law Mark Meadows and two granddaughters Kelsey & Asa.

Pam has served on the following boards: American Cancer Society, Child Protective Services, CASA and United Way. She was on the planning team and a leader for Kids Kingdom, Leadership Class of Sulphur Springs, Cattle Baron Inaugural Ball Committee, and Initiating Committee for establishing Relay for Life in SS. She currently serves on the Hopkins County Dairy Festival Board and is the Co-Chair of Hopkins County Dairy Festival Hot Air Balloon Rally along with being a Volunteer for Legacy Hospice Pet Therapy Team. Pam’s passion is working with her team of handlers and their certified “Animal Assisted “Therapy Dogs which are part of the Pet Partners Organization.

David and Pam are both active in Shannon Oaks Church

“I am so excited to be working with David & Pam. I have had the pleasure of witnessing their dedication to multiple community projects over the years and I am so thankful they are also dedicated to our local hospital. I love their energy and determination. What more could we ask for in Campaign Chairs…hardworking, dedicated, passionate and caring. They embody each of these qualities and we are BLESSED to have them as the 2019-2020 Lights of Life Campaign chairs” stated Meredith Caddell.

This year’s campaign goal is $500,000. The impact the Foundation has had for our hospital has been tremendous with over 2.4 million dollars in contributions. The projects and equipment that have been purchased in the past have allowed our hospital to offer many additional services in order to provide better patient care.

The Foundation Board has selected to purchase several items with this year’s campaign funds. We will purchase a LUCAS CPR device to be housed in the Emergency Department for patients that present in cardiac arrest. We will also purchase a Fluoroscope Unit and a Vascular Ultrasound for the Radiology Department. Each of which will ensure the hospital state-of-the-art tools to heal our community and expand the services provided in Sulphur Springs.

“It’s always exciting to see what will be added to our hospital through the funds raised each year. All funds raised through our Foundation STAY in Hopkins County. We will need everyone’s support to reach this lofty goal, but we know that the residents of Hopkins County will not let us down,” commented Caddell.

The sponsorship letters will go out this week to repeat sponsors because they receive the first right of refusal. As in previous years, we expect a quick response and commitment from the community. The Lights of Life gala is scheduled for Saturday, January 25, 2020 6:00p.m. – 12 midnight, at the Civic Center and it promises to be another fun-filled evening of fine dining, dancing to a great band and bidding on amazing live and silent auction items. For more information and sponsorship opportunities, please call the Foundation office at 903-438-4799.