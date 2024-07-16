Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Announces The 2025 Gala Chairs

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Board of Directors is excited to share that the 2025 Gala chairs will be a family affair! Linda and Joe Bob Burgin, along with their sons and daughters-in-law, Julie and Brad, and Teffany and Corey, have been tapped to chair the event, which is slated for Saturday, January 25.

The Burgins have been very involved in Hopkins County healthcare for decades. Linda has been a regular on the Gala committee. Joe Bob has served on the Hopkins County Hospital District Board of Directors and assisted with the Gala. He is also a member of the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Northeast Texas Board of Directors representing the Hopkins County community. Brad is the program manager for business development and strategic planning with Trinity Clinic, part of the CHRISTUS Health system.

The family’s community involvement doesn’t end with healthcare. They have served on civic, non-profit, and local governmental boards. This family believes in serving their community. The Burgins have served this community for over 60 years as lifelong Hopkins County residents.

Family Patriarch Joe Bob said about serving as Gala chair, “Our community has so much to offer regarding healthcare. We have a robust offering of specialists and top-notch providers for a rural area our size. My family and I recognize how important this is to the community for growth. We want to do all we can to promote Hopkins County healthcare and remain leaders in Texas’ rural healthcare. Serving as Gala chairs is one way we can do that while celebrating our community.”

Julie and Brad have two children, Bailey and Zackery. Teffany and Corey are the parents of Mason, Conner, and Brooks.

Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Board of Directors Chair Maleta Reynolds shared, “We are so excited that the Burgins will be chairing the 2025 Gala. Their involvement in Hopkins County healthcare runs deep. Their love of the community and friendly personalities make them perfect to chair one of the best nights for healthcare in Hopkins County.”

Maleta continued, “The Burgins’ knowledge of and involvement in local healthcare will help us Spotlight the differences in the Hopkins County Hospital District, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, and the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation – all distinct and separate entities.”

We will make sponsorship opportunities and ticket information available closer to the event. Follow the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation on Facebook and Instagram for more news on the Foundation and the Gala.

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization that aims to improve health and wellness in Hopkins County.

For more information on the Foundation, contact Executive Director Kayla Price at 903-438-4799.