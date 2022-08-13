Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Elects New Board Members and Officers

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation approved four new board members and one returning board member at its recent meeting. New members are Dr. Martin Fielder, Don Sapaugh, Sally Toliver, and Dr. Andrew Yoder. Charles Helm will serve a second three-year term on the board.

Outgoing board members are Dr. Sherri Barclay, Sharla Campbell, Kiffer Davis, Wanda Galyean, Lyndsay Palmer, and Bryan White.

New officers were also elected at the meeting. The chair is Maleta Reynolds, chair-elect Pam Black, and treasurer Jessica Kultgen. The election results will take effect in September.

The Foundation is governed by a nine to fifteen-member board comprised of Hopkins County citizens. Funds raised by the Foundation are used to promote health care in Hopkins County. Signature fundraising events include the Gala, Designer Handbag Bingo, and Lights of Life Honorary and Memorial Snowflakes and Christmas tree.

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is celebrating its 25th Anniversary during 2022. It is an