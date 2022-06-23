Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Hosts 3rd Annual Designer Handbag Bingo

The Hopkins County Health Care (HCHC) Foundation is making plans for the ever-popular Designer Handbag Bingo. Tickets and sponsorships are now available for this event which will be held on Thursday, August 4 at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and bingo play starts at 6:00 p.m.

This event provides an opportunity to support the initiatives of the HCHC Foundation while enjoying a ladies’ night out at bingo. Participants will receive a drink ticket, appetizers, and 10 rounds of bingo games. Each game provides an opportunity to win two handbags.

Tickets are $50 each or a table of 8 is $500. Additional tickets are offered for bonus rounds and drinks.

Various sponsorship opportunities are available to underwrite the costs of handbags and other expenses.

In the past, handbags have been from designers such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Kate Spade, and Coach.

To register or sponsor go to handbagbingo22.givesmart.com and for more information, email hopkins.county.healthcare.foundation@christushealth.org or call 903-438-4799 or 903-335-0705.