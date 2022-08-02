Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is hosting their popular Designer Handbag Bingo this Thursday at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the bingo play starts at 6:00 pm. This event provides an opportunity to support the initiatives of the HCHC Foundation. Tickets are $50 each and participants will receive a drink ticket, appetizers, and 10 rounds of bingo games. Each game provides an opportunity to win two handbags.

https://www.facebook.com/Hopkins-County-Health-Care-Foundation-985190584913662